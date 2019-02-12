Buy Photo Detroit police cruiser (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Two men in their 30s were shot Monday night in separate incidents, police said.

It was about 6 p.m. when a 30-year-old man was shot on the 16000 block of Fenmore, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Puritan and just east of the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side.

While the circumstances of the shooting were unclear, Crawford said a 50-year-old woman was arrested and the gun allegedly used was recovered.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

Just before 11:40 p.m. on the east side, on the 13000 block of Maine, a 34-year-old man was shot by what police describe as a known suspect. That's south of East Davison and west of Joseph Campau.

The victim arrived in the area to meet the suspect. Sometime during their interaction, the suspect, who police did not describe, fired shots, striking the victim before fleeing.

