Detroit — Two men in their 20s are recovering after being shot while they sat in a car Tuesday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 9:45 p.m. on the 19200 block of Lahser, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of West Seven Mile.

The victims were sitting in a silver 2015 Chevy Impala when a man wearing a ski mask approached on foot and fired shots, striking both men, Lowe said.

Medics transported the victims from the scene to an area hospital, where both were listed in temporary serious condition.

