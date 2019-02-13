Tonacida Dixon (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — A 46-year-old Detroit woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting up an occupied vehicle Monday night on the city's west side.

The shooting was reported at about 6:20 p.m. Monday, when a 46-year-old man flagged down a Detroit Police Department scout car in the area of West Seven Mile and Livernois, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman.

The victim had been driving a black 2004 Ford Excursion and his car had been hit with gunfire from another vehicle, a burgundy Cadillac SUV.

Police were able to track down the suspect's Cadillac a short distance away. Police arrested suspect Tonacida Dixon, recovered a .380 handgun believed to have been used in the shooting and towed the vehicle.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Dixon with discharge from a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, domestic violence and reckless use of a firearm.

At her arraignment Tuesday, Dixon was given a $30,000 bail/10 percent bond and ordered to not own or possess firearms or have any contact with the victim as her case proceeds. Wayne County Jail records do not list Dixon as a current inmate.

She's due at Detroit's 36th District Court on Feb. 20 for a probable cause conference and on Feb. 25 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Ronald Giles.

