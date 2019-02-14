Judge Damon Keith's 32nd Annual Soul Food Luncheon
(R-L): Soul and Spirit Humanitarian Award honoree Dr. William F. Pickard gets a laugh out of the crowd, including, his daughter, Mary Pickard, Honorable R. Guy Cole, Jr., Chief Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit (in Cincinnati) and Honorable Judge Damon J. Keith during Keith's 32nd Annual Soul Food Luncheon, Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse in Detroit.
(R-L): Soul and Spirit Humanitarian Award honoree Dr. William F. Pickard gets a laugh out of the crowd, including, his daughter, Mary Pickard, Honorable R. Guy Cole, Jr., Chief Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit (in Cincinnati) and Honorable Judge Damon J. Keith during Keith's 32nd Annual Soul Food Luncheon, Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse in Detroit.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses attendees as Judge Damon J. Keith, right, listens.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses attendees as Judge Damon J. Keith, right, listens.
Honorable Judge Damon J. Keith, left, listens to his friend, Honorable R. Guy Cole, Jr., Chief Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit (in Cincinnati), as he addresses attendees.
Honorable Judge Damon J. Keith, left, listens to his friend, Honorable R. Guy Cole, Jr., Chief Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit (in Cincinnati), as he addresses attendees.
The crowd claps, including, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Craig S. Strong, center, the 2017 Soul and Spirit Humanitarian Award honoree.
The crowd claps, including, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Craig S. Strong, center, the 2017 Soul and Spirit Humanitarian Award honoree.
Chief Judge Denise Page Hood, left, address the crowd as Judge Damon J. Keith, right, listens.
Chief Judge Denise Page Hood, left, address the crowd as Judge Damon J. Keith, right, listens.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Anthony P. Patti, center, serves himself soul food.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Anthony P. Patti, center, serves himself soul food.
Barbara McQuade, left, former U.S. Attorney in Detroit and current law professor at the University of Michigan, shares a laugh with Judge Damon J. Keith.
Barbara McQuade, left, former U.S. Attorney in Detroit and current law professor at the University of Michigan, shares a laugh with Judge Damon J. Keith.
Bonita Gardner, center, former court clerk for Judge Keith, serves herself soul food.
Bonita Gardner, center, former court clerk for Judge Keith, serves herself soul food.
A portrait of Dr. William F. Pickard, Soul and Spirit Humanitarian Award honoree, adorns a cake in Judge Keith's chambers
A portrait of Dr. William F. Pickard, Soul and Spirit Humanitarian Award honoree, adorns a cake in Judge Keith's chambers
    Metro Detroit legal, civic and community leaders came together Thursday to celebrate Black History Month and to recognize the contributions of one of the country's longest-serving federal jurists at Judge Damon Keith's 32nd Annual Soul Food Luncheon.

    Keith, 96, a senior judge on the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, has been on the federal bench for more than 50 years and his opinions are cited as some of the greatest protections of civil rights and civil liberties ever written. 

    Judge Craig Strong of Wayne County Circuit Court, who was among the attendees, called Keith "our national treasure," saying his decisions have played a major role in helping to preserve America's democracy.

    Keith said he was "inspired" and happy to see so many people turn out for the luncheon, served in his former chambers at the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit.

    "It's a part of us all getting together to say we love each other and we respect one another and we want to make (America) a better place for everyone," Keith said in between greeting guests who waited in line to shake hands and be photographed with him.

    This year's luncheon honoree was businessman and philanthropist William F. Pickard. About 300 people were invited to attend.

    Pickard, who began his career as a McDonald's restaurant franchise owner, said he was honored to be recognized by Keith.

    "When the judge honors you, you're excited and happy," said Pickard.

    The luncheon brought together many of the state's new leaders, hip which includes Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.  

    Former Detroit News editor Luther Keith, the judge's nephew, said, "My dear uncle and people like him represent what our country can be and should be ... that gets lost in the controversy swirling about today."

    "The whole country can learn from an event like this that democracy didn't happen by accident," Luther Keith said. "People died for it."

    bwilliams@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2027

     

     

