Man fatally shoots armed robber in Detroit
Detroit — A man fatally shot an armed robber while another fled in his car Thursday, police said.
Detroit police said the incident occurred at 10:10 a.m. in the 18600 block of Snowden.
The man was sitting inside his vehicle when he was approached by two suspects, one of whom was armed.
The suspects demanded money at gunpoint and the victim went into a house. While inside, he grabbed a weapon and began firing shots at the suspect, preliminary information showed.
The victim fatally shot one of the suspects and the other fled in the victim's car, police said.
Police recovered the vehicle in the 18400 block of Hartwell, but the suspect fled.
Police are looking for the other man.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
