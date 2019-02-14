Michigan State Police. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / Detroit News file)

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a roll-over crash on Belle Isle, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a motorist was driving on the MacArther Bridge to the island at about 8 a.m. Thursday, but missed the turn and vaulted over the hill at the park's entrance, they said.

The vehicle rolled over, trapping the driver. The driver was removed from the vehicle by Detroit firefighters, police said. Medics transported the motorist to the hospital to be treated for cold weather-related injuries, they said.

