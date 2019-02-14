Tony Gates (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — A 21-year-old Warren man was remanded to Wayne County Jail as he faces first-degree murder and felony firearm charges in a homicide Saturday night on East Jefferson, records show.

At about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, 33-year-old Gary Harris was gunned down in the 7500 block of E. Jefferson, east of East Grand Boulevard, police said.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner says Harris died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The circumstances preceding the shooting remain unclear, but police immediately suspected Tony Lamont Gates and by Wednesday he was arraigned.

Magistrate Laura Echartea of Detroit's 36th District Court denied Gates bond, meaning he will remain lodged at Wayne County Jail as his case proceeds.

Gates is due for a probable cause conference on Feb. 27, and a preliminary examination on March 6, both before Judge Cylenthia Miller.

