Police are looking for this suspect in for attempting to set fire in a gas station. (Photo11: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect for an attempted arson incident on Detroit's west side.

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said the suspect entered a Project Green Light gas station in the 10000 block of West Eight Mile and opened a can of lighter fluid from the aisle.

Police are looking for this suspect in for attempting to set fire in a gas station. (Photo11: Detroit Police Department)

He poured it on the floor in front of the counter and struck a lighter, threatening to set the gas station on fire. After failing to light the fire, Detroit police say, he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-6-inches tall, 140 pounds and wearing a dark colored jacket and possible light colored pants with white shoes.



Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at (313) 628-2900 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.

CLOSE Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying an unknown suspect for an attempted arson incident on the city's west side. The Detroit News

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/15/detroit-police-search-attempted-arson-suspect/2883409002/