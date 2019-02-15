Detroit – A youth enrichment program that offers free classes on life skills, academics and physical activity is coming to Detroit.

The city says Saturdays in The D will start March 2. It is open to any kindergarten through 12th grade student who lives in Detroit.

Classes will be held on Saturdays through June 15 and will include stage and studio production, chess, culinary and martial arts, swimming, weight training, conflict resolution and SAT preparation.

Parents and guardians of enrolled students also can take classes in financial literacy, conflict resolution, computers and GED preparation.

Enrollment fairs are scheduled Saturday at Marcus Garvey Academy, Mumford High School and Detroit Collegiate Preparatory High School at Northwestern. Online registration begins Monday.

