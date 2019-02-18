Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo11: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting on the city's east side that left a man injured, officials said.

The incident happened at about 10:40 p.m. in the area of St. Clair and Shoemaker streets near Interstate 94 and Gratiot Avenue, authorities said.

Police said the victim, 36, is in a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Officials said investigators do not have much information about the suspect at this time.

The victim told police he was walking in the area when he was approached by another man who produced a handgun, police said. He said the two struggled over the gun and the victim was struck by a bullet during the tussle, officials said. He said the suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

