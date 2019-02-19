Rayond Kohn of the Northeast Ohio Dukes drives a General Lee replica form the "Dukes of Hazzard" television show to open the 2017 Autorama behind Cobo Center. (Photo11: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Detroit City Council on Tuesday rejected Autorama’s request for a stunt jump downtown, accusing the event of using Confederate imagery.

This year’s stunt jump scheduled for March 1 at the 67th annual hot rod and custom car show at Cobo Center was to involve a "Smokey and the Bandit" replica car. The original Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from the 1977 Burt Reynolds movie had a Confederate flag on the front license plate

In 2017, Autorama featured a "Dukes of Hazzard" car during its stunt jump on Atwater street behind the GM Renaissance Center. The Confederate flag is painted on the roof of the Dodge Charger from the TV series.

“Autorama, which has a history in the city of Detroit, also has a history of supporting imagery and symbols of racism, oppression and white supremacy as well as American, home-bred terrorism right here in the United States,” Councilman Scott Benson said Tuesday during the Detroit City Council meeting.

“The Confederate flag which has been a symbol of all of those items was proudly displayed within the last two years during an Autorama car jump when they came and expressly said they would not display that symbol during the jump,” Benson said. “Come to find out they actually displayed that symbol and that can be seen in YouTube video jumps they did on Atwater Street.”

A spokeswoman for Autorama said Tuesday that the organization could not comment, but that they were trying to resolve the issue with the city of Detroit. The show is scheduled for March 1-3 at Cobo Center.

Eight city council members either voted against or expressed their disapproval for the request Tuesday. Councilman Gabe Leland was absent.

Benson said the "Smokey and the Bandit" car “still proudly flies a Confederate flag, which is a symbol of oppression, slavery, as well as home-bred American terrorism. So this body said we are not going to support that type of symbolism nor the audacity to support that type of activity in the city of Detroit.”

He called the request a “slap in the face” to residents in a predominantly black city.

In 2018, Autorama’s stunt involved two cars and a truck shooting flames.

