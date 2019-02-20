Jahil Acuff, 36, was shot to death at his home on Detroit's east side Jan. 24, 2019. (Photo11: Crime Stoppers)

Detroit — A 30-year-old Detroit woman, Lmia Wilson, has been charged in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Jahil Acuff, 36, at his home on the city's east side.

The shooting took place early on the morning of Jan. 24 at Acuff's home on the 4300 block of Grayton. That's south of East Warren and west of Cadieux.

Acuff was found dead about 8:20 a.m., and police said from the start that two people had entered the victim's home and opened fire.

Wilson faces charges of felony murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery causing serious injury, and was remanded to Wayne County Jail as her case proceeds, according to county jail records.

About a week after Acuff was killed, police said they were seeking two people for questioning.

