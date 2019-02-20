Buy Photo Detroit police car (Photo11: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police are on the lookout for suspects in the shooting of an 18-year-old man on the city's east side Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place about 3 a.m. on East Jefferson at Pennsylvania, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's just west of Cadillac Boulevard.

Police say two men, one of them armed, both wearing dark clothing, attacked the victim before fleeing on foot. No detailed description of the two men was immediately available.

Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground, shot. He'd had his boots and jacket and some money taken from him as well.

Lowe says the officers transported the victim to an area hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

