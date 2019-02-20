Buy Photo File (Photo11: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A 23-year-old Harper Woods woman faces charges of drunken driving and reckless driving causing death in a mid-December crash into a home on the city's east side, during which her passenger died, court records show.

The crash took place just after midnight Saturday on the 18700 block of Moross, per local media accounts from the time. That's east of Kelly.

Killed in the crash was a 26-year-old man named John Ellis. He had initially been listed in critical condition but died of blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of his death is an accident, according to the the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

The suspected driver, Aleesha Dykes, was arraigned Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court and given a bond of $100,000/10 percent, according to court records. If she posts bond, she can't possess a gun or drink alcohol and must be on an alcohol tether as her case proceeds. Jail records list Dykes as an inmate.

Dykes is due in court on March 1 for a probable cause conference and March 8 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Cylenthia Miller.

