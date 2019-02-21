Detroit Police vehicle. (Photo11: .)

Detroit — A Detroit police officer and her brother have been charged Thursday in connection to a nonfatal shooting at a wedding reception while the officer was off duty, prosecutors said.

Officer Diamond Greenwood, 26, is charged with two counts of felonious assault, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, brandishing a weapon in public, willful neglect of duty, possession under the influence, operating while intoxicated and three counts of felony firearm.

Her brother Terry Dawayne Catchings, 24, is charged with discharging a firearm at the building, felon in possession and two counts of felony firearm.

Detroit police dispatched to a "shooting in progress" at 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 6300 block of Stearns Street near Livernois. When they arrived, officers entered a well-attended wedding reception and found evidence of a fight scene with shots fired near the rear of the location.

Prosecutors say Greenwood allegedly was intoxicated and armed with her department-issued weapon at the reception.

An argument occurred between several people that escalated into physical altercations among multiple attendees of the reception. Greenwood allegedly pulled her department-issued weapon and pointed her weapon at a 29-year-old Detroit man and several people before exiting the location, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Greenwood was seen firing the weapon in the building. After firing the weapon, she allegedly handed the weapon off to Catchings and leftthe building.

Detroit police officers found her in her vehicle in the parking lot. She was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

Greenwood and Hatcher were expected to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Friday in 36th District Court.

