Detroit — An auto shop owner embroiled in a legal battle with the city is expected to learn today whether he'll stand trial on four felony charges connected to the alleged theft of a $1 million property from the City of Detroit.

Robert Carmack, 59, of Woodhaven, is charged with false pretenses with intent to defraud $100,000 or more, and three counts of uttering and publishing a document affecting real property tied to a decade-old land deal. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The charges against Carmack focus on the March 2, 2016, sale of property, which is also the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by Detroit alleging the land was "fraudulently sold" by the auto shop owner.

In a lawsuit filed in June, the city accused Carmack of filing a property transfer affidavit with the Detroit assessor's office listing his company, B & C Land Development Corp. as the property's taxpayer prior to a sale to another firm, Moby Dick Ventures LLC.

The city alleges on March 2, 2016 Carmack sold the 10-acre property on Melville for $1 million. City attorneys said the city uncovered the sale while researching Moby Dick Ventures, an out-of-state investor that wanted to purchase other land in Detroit.

The Detroit City Council on April 27, 2007 approved the land sale for $250,000, but Carmack failed to complete the transaction by filing the proper paperwork and making payments, which is why the land remains under the city's ownership, Detroit officials have said.

City officials claim Carmack in 2016 used the old draft documents from 2007 to falsely represent that he owned the property before selling it to the investor.

Carmack made headlines in November after driving downtown with a billboard truck airing footage from a private investigator, showing Duggan visiting a condominium in Novi, which Carmack said indicated the mayor didn't live in Detroit.

Duggan said he asked the Michigan State Police to open an investigation into Carmack's actions, which he said was in retaliation for the city's refusal to drop its property lawsuit against him. State police did not investigate the issue.

Wayne County prosecutors asked the state Attorney General to appoint another agency due to a conflict of interest. The case was referred to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Carmack's attorneys filed an emergency motion to have Genesee prosecutors removed from the case, claiming there was no valid reason for Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy had no legitimate reason to recuse herself.

Prior to testimony Thursday, 36th District Judge Cylenthia LaToye Miller denied the motion. She also said she'd hear other motions, including motions filed by prosecutors to quash subpoenas involving Detroit mayor Mike Duggan and City Councilman Gabe Leland. The judge set a March 13 hearing to rule on the motions.

