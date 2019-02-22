Judge Kahlilia Yvette Davis (Photo11: Facebook.com)

In an unusual move Friday, the head judge of Detroit's 36th District Court ordered a fellow judge not to bring any weapons to work and required her immediately to go through security screening before entering the courthouse.

Judge Kahlilia Yvette Davis also is "expressly prohibited" from using the judges' door to get in and out of the courthouse in an order signed by 36th District Chief Judge Nancy Blount.

"It is hereby ordered that Judge Kahlilia Yvette Davis must enter the courthouse through the Employee Entrance and must be screened through the metal detectors in the same manner as attorneys and Court employees," according to Blount's order.

"It is further ordered that Judge Kahlilia Yvette Davis shall not bring any weapon of any nature into the courthouse. Security personnel are specifically authorized to confiscate and store any weapon she may possess. It is further ordered that Judge Kahlilia Yvette Davis is expressly prohibited from using the Judges' Door for entry and egress into and out of the courthouse.."

Blount's order follows an 18-page complaint Davis filed in Wayne County Circuit Court asking a higher court to take control of 36th District Court and address an alleged order by Blount that Davis said prevented her from punishing courtroom bailiffs who supposedly lied about her during hearings.

Blount has countered that she removed Davis from the 36th District Court docket Oct. 20 because the 42-year-old judge is not up to the task of being on the bench. Davis, who is paid an annual salary of $138,000, does not perform judicial duties.

Davis has said Blount's order removing her from the court's docket is a "clear abuse of power."

Davis is an auxiliary judge who fills in for other judges but also maintains business license and commercial motor vehicle dockets, said 36th District Court Administrator Kelli Moore Owen.

Owen said she could not answer why Blount took the unusual step of having Davis go through security before she enters the courthouse, located on Madison Street in downtown Detroit.

Efforts to reach Davis' attorney Todd Perkins were not successful Friday. Perkins told The News in November that there is a history of animosity between Blount and Davis.

State Court Administrator Milton Mack said in November that he supported Blount's order not to assign a docket to Davis, noting the judge has been criticized for failing to show up for work. Mack said Davis is expected to give Detroit's citizens "a day's work for a day's pay."

Davis has been on the 36th District Court bench since 2017.

