Detroit — A Detroit police officer and her brother have been arraigned Friday following a shooting at a wedding reception while the officer was off duty, prosecutors said.

Officer Diamond Greenwood, 26, was arraigned on two counts of felonious assault, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, brandishing a weapon in public, willful neglect of duty, possession under the influence, operating while intoxicated and three counts of felony firearm. Greenwood's bond was set at $5,000.

Her brother Terry Dawayne Catchings, 24, was also arraigned in 36th District Court Friday on charges including discharging a firearm at a building, felon in possession and two counts of felony firearm. Catchings bond was set at $15,000.

Detroit police dispatched to a "shooting in progress" at 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 6300 block of Stearns Street near Livernois. When they arrived, officers entered a well-attended wedding reception and found evidence of a fight scene with shots fired near the rear of the location.

Prosecutors say Greenwood was intoxicated and armed with her department-issued weapon at the reception.

An argument occurred between several people that escalated into physical altercations among multiple attendees of the reception. Greenwood pulled her department-issued weapon and pointed her weapon at a 29-year-old Detroit man and several people before exiting the location, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Catchings had Greenwood's weapon and fired it while inside the building. No one was injured when the weapon was discharged.

Detroit police officers found Greenwood in her vehicle in the parking lot. Catchings was found later. Both were arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

Greenwood and Catchings are expected to return to court for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. on March 7 and preliminary examinations are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 14.

