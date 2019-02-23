One woman was killed and two other people were injured Friday after a driver lost control of his vehicle on Detroit's west side, police said.

A 35-year-old man was driving near Wyoming and Plymouth about 5:30 p.m. when he appeared to suffer a medical emergency and careened to the side of the road, striking two light poles and another vehicle, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

His passenger, identified as a 32-year-old woman, died as a result, Burt said.

The man was listed in temporary serious condition at a hospital.

A 24-year-old woman and a child in the second vehicle were also hospitalized.

The woman was listed in stable condition late Friday. Information on the child was not available.

The crash caused the intersection to be closed for hours.

