Detroit — A Chrysler employee was killed in a crash Saturday morning near the Jefferson North Assembly Plant on Detroit's east side, police said.

The crash occurred at 5:07 a.m. Saturday near Mack and St. Jean while the man was on his way to the Chrysler stamping plant.

Police say the unidentified driver attempted to pass a vehicle en route to work when he lost control of his Cadillac Escalade, slid on ice and hit a pole.

The car burst into flames. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/23/chrysler-employee-killed-car-fire-near-plant/2961252002/