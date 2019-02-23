Chrysler employee killed in car fire near plant
Detroit — A Chrysler employee was killed in a crash Saturday morning near the Jefferson North Assembly Plant on Detroit's east side, police said.
The crash occurred at 5:07 a.m. Saturday near Mack and St. Jean while the man was on his way to the Chrysler stamping plant.
Police say the unidentified driver attempted to pass a vehicle en route to work when he lost control of his Cadillac Escalade, slid on ice and hit a pole.
The car burst into flames. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
