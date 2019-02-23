Kaiyesa and Kaiyanna were last on Feb. 22 in the 17000 block of Riopelle. (Photo11: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are searching for two sisters who were last seen being taken by their father Friday night on the city's east side.

Mother Kiara Inman said the girls, Kaiyesa and Kaiyanna Pittman, were at their home in the 17000 block of Riopelle when the father came and took them without permission.

The father was seen leaving in a black unknown vehicle. Police say Inman and the father are in a custody battle over the children.



Kaiyesa, 2, was wearing a multi-colored knit hat, pink barrettes in her hair, pink coat, black pants, and brown boots with butterflies on them.

Kaiyanna 4, was wearing a white, Hello Kitty hat, black and white beads in her hair, white coat, blue jeans and black boots with stars all over and black bows on the back.



It was reported that Kaiyesa and Kaiyanna are in good physical condition.

Officer Vanessa Burt said investigators were still actively looking for the girls Saturday afternoon. "Our investigators are out knocking on a few doors and hopefully, we will find them soon," Burt said.



If anyone has seen Kaiyesa Pittman or Kaiyanna Pittman, or know of their whereabouts, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct at (313) 596-1100 or (313) 596-1140.

