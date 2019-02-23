Buy Photo Detroit police car (Photo11: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A 36-year-old man was killed in a car crash Saturday morning on the city's east side, police say.

Detroit police officers responded to the crash that occurred at 10:37 a.m. near East Lafayette and Beaufait.

Police said the victim was struck by a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge.

Both men were taken to the hospital by medics. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver is in stable condition, police say.

