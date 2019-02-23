Man, 36, killed in Detroit car crash
Detroit — A 36-year-old man was killed in a car crash Saturday morning on the city's east side, police say.
Detroit police officers responded to the crash that occurred at 10:37 a.m. near East Lafayette and Beaufait.
Police said the victim was struck by a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge.
Both men were taken to the hospital by medics. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver is in stable condition, police say.
