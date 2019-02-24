Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo11: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting in Midtown Detroit, during which a 25-year-old man was shot in the head before flagging down a police officer, who drove him to the hospital.

The shooting took place about 2:20 p.m. in the area of West Forest and Third Ave., which is west of the John C. Lodge Freeway on Detroit's west side.

The victim was rushed into emergency surgery, and his condition is not immediately available. Police released no details on the circumstances preceding the shooting.

