The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for southeast Michigan, and high winds gusts have already begun Sunday morning.

The high wind warning for Metro Detroit went into effect at 7 a.m. Sunday. Since then, wind gusts of 49 miles per hour have been recorded in Ypsilanti, along with 48 in Adrian and 46 in Detroit, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sara Pampreen.

Sustained winds are being recorded in the 30 to 35 miles per hour range, and could go as high as 40 before the warning expires at 4 a.m. Monday.

But Sunday is off to a warm start, and reached its high temp, in the mid-40s, by late morning, as the winds blowing in are warm air from the southwest.

As the day goes on, that will become a west-north-west wind, which will usher in cold Canadian air and drop temperatures to a low of 19 degrees.

Detroit area freeways were free of crashes as of 9 a.m., but travelers to and from Metro Airport should double-check their plans, as 45 flights through the airport have been canceled and another 13 have been delayed, according to Flightaware.com.

Michigan State Police have warned of power outages, as high winds can down tree limbs, which then take down power lines. A note published Friday night offered guidance on how to get through a possible power outage:

Tips to prepare for a power outage: Fill plastic containers with water and place them in the refrigerator and freezer. Cold water bottles will help keep food cold during a power outage and can also be used for drinking water. Check with your physician or pharmacist about any medication that requires refrigeration. It is important to know how long medication is safe in the refrigerator without power. Make a plan to prepare for family members with disabilities or who have ill health. Try to keep gas tanks at least half full. If the power goes out, gas stations may be unavailable. Have extra cash available. ATMs will not work without electricity. Keep a key to the house with you when away from home. The garage will not open if the power is out.

