Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is slated to deliver his sixth State of the City speech March 5 on the city's east side.

The city, in a release late Monday, said Duggan's annual address will take place at 7 p.m. at the East English Village Preparatory Academy, 5020 Cadieux.

The invitation-only speech will be broadcast live, the city noted.

The second-term mayor has mostly focused on rebuilding neighborhoods, job training and affordable housing during his time leading the city.

In last year's address, Duggan detailed plans for new partnerships with Detroit schools in an effort to improve education. The mayor emphasized the city’s youth have been among the most forgotten in the last decade.

Duggan also highlighted the city’s commitment to its students by touting the Detroit Promise, a scholarship that covers college tuition and fees for graduates of the Detroit’s school district.

And as the city revives itself, the mayor also said his goal has been to ensure that Detroit residents are the first to be considered for new jobs. The city's economy has been boosted by banks, industrial companies and major corporations opening facilities in recent years.

