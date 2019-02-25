Dawayne Bennett (Photo11: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — A 42-year-old Detroit man faces a charge of second-degree murder over a mid-February stabbing at an adult foster care center on the city's west side, court records show.

Just after midnight on Feb. 10, the suspect and a 41-year-old woman engaged in a knife fight at the foster care center, police said. The woman was injured in the struggle.

Police reached the 14200 block of Washburn — north of Schoolcraft, west of Wyoming — and medics transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim, who court records identify as Charlene Williams, later died from her injuries.

The suspect, Dawayne Bennett, was arrested immediately.

At his arraignment this weekend, Bennett was denied bond and will remain jailed at Wayne County as his case proceeds through the court system.

