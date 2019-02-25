Man critical after hit-and-run on Evergreen
Detroit — A 48-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run by the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse, police said.
The SUV-on-pedestrian crash took place about 2:50 a.m. on Evergreen at Fenkell, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.
The victim was trying to cross from the west side of Evergreen to the east when he was hit by a silver Chevy Traverse that police say was "traveling at a high rate of speed."
After the crash, the Chevy didn't stop and continued northbound on Evergreen, Crawford said.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital.
