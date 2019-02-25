Detroit — Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly grabbed a 5-year-old girl in the backyard of her home in southwest Detroit Sunday afternoon, before being scared away by the girl's older sister.

The incident took place about 3:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Wheelock, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. That's north of Interstate 75 and east of Springwells.

Police say the girls, 5 and 11, were playing in the backyard when a man entered the yard and grabbed the younger sister.

The older sister yelled at the man, to let the girl go.

The suspect did let the girl go, then fled on foot.

No detailed description of the suspect is immediately available.

