Detroit — Forbes Under 30 summit will take place in Detroit in the fall, officials announced Tuesday.

The event comes in conjunction with the business magazine's annual Under 30 list honoring young entrepreneurs, innovators and influential leaders.

Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, said the summit is a three-year commitment. It will take place in October 2019, 2020 and 2021. The event will be presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans.

"We expect this event in Detroit to be a big feather in the cap for talent attraction and business attraction," Gilbert said. "We hope big ideas will be born here because of this."

The multi-day national conference draws more than 9,000 attendees and features high-profile speakers, artists, demonstrations and networking events. There typically also is a music and food festival, events for women and a day of service.

Tickets last year started at $325.

According to Gilbert, the Summit could bring more than 10,000 entrepreneurs from 70 countries this year.

"That’s a lot of people from a lot of people and places and a lot of ideas," he said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Mayor Mike Duggan and Gilbert joined Forbes executives for the announcement.

Resilience was a characteristic found among individuals on the 30 Under 30 list, Forbes CEO Mike Federle said Tuesday.

"It's a prominent reason why we chose the city for the summit fo the next three year," he said.

Prior to the announcement, Forbes said the event will celebrate Detroit’s entrepreneurial renaissance. The global business publication noted Detroit as a talent center “ripe with innovation.”

“Detroit is giving rise to technology that will define tomorrow’s industries, including autonomous vehicles, financial technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, luxury goods, and much more,” Forbes wrote.

Most recently, Boston hosted the Under 30 summit, now in its sixth year, from 2016 to 2018. Forbes also annually holds international Under 30 conferences in places such as Amsterdam, Israel and across Asia.

The Tuesday afternoon press conference also followed a gathering involving Whitmer, Duggan and Evans in Detroit over the announcement that Fiat Chrysler plans to invest $1.6 billion to convert two plants that comprise the Mack Avenue Engine Complex on the city's east side — including long-idled Mack II — into an assembly plant to build the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as new three-row and plug-in hybrid versions of the highly profitable SUV.

The Forbes conference would be the latest event to bring notice to leaders of Detroit's renaissance. In October, CityLab brought hundreds of city leaders from around the globe to Detroit to discuss solutions to urban challenges.

"This is a time where the city is becoming more entrepreneurial," Duggan said at Tuesday's press conference.

