MDOT: Hole closes ramp from SB M-39 to EB I-96
Detroit — The ramp from the southbound Southfield Freeway to eastbound Interstate 96 will be closed through rush hour Tuesday morning due to a large hole crews are working to repair, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.
Drivers will need to find an alternate route. Those who want to go east on I-96 can take the westbound exit and then double back at the next exit.
MDOT recommends that drivers take eastbound Grand River to eastbound I-96.
About 157,000 motorists travel the stretch in Detroit between the Southfield Freeway and Greenfield on I-96 daily, including 11,170 commercial vehicles, according to MDOT's Annual Average Daily Traffic count.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/26/mdot-hole-closes-ramp-sb-m-39-eb-96/2988468002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.