Detroit — The ramp from the southbound Southfield Freeway to eastbound Interstate 96 will be closed through rush hour Tuesday morning due to a large hole crews are working to repair, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route. Those who want to go east on I-96 can take the westbound exit and then double back at the next exit.

MDOT recommends that drivers take eastbound Grand River to eastbound I-96.

About 157,000 motorists travel the stretch in Detroit between the Southfield Freeway and Greenfield on I-96 daily, including 11,170 commercial vehicles, according to MDOT's Annual Average Daily Traffic count.

