MSP arrests 2 in stolen car after chase in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police arrested two men after troopers tried to execute a traffic stop on a Detroit freeway that led to a car chase, officials said.
The incident happened at about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 96 near I-94, authorities said.
A trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a 2019 Kia Soul for a violation. A check of the vehicle's registration determined the car had been reported stolen from the city of Roseville.
Officials said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and troopers pursued west on I-96 to Davison Avenue where the suspect vehicle exited onto Wyoming Avenue. Shortly after, a front tire on the vehicle went flat.
The driver continued to flee, but then lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole at the intersection of West Chicago Avenue and Heyden Street, police said.
Two men exited the vehicle and ran, but they were arrested after a short foot pursuit.
Troopers searched the vehicle and recovered a firearm. Authorities continue to investigate.
