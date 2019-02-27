Buy Photo Detroit's police chief James Craig has fired the white police officer who posted a racially-insensitive Snapchat video poking fun at a black motorist he'd stopped. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

In a case that's drawn national media attention, Officer Gary Steele and his partner Michael Garrison were suspended with pay Feb. 4 after Steele posted the video showing a Jan. 29 traffic stop on Detroit's west side.

Steele and his partner Garrison, who work in the 6th Precinct, are heard on the video mocking Ariel Moore, the woman they'd pulled over.

The video, first aired by WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) shows Moore walking home as he says "priceless" and "bye Felicia" with caption tags that read, "What black girl magic looks like," and "celebrating Black History Month."

Garrison is allegedly heard on the video saying "walk of shame."

Craig said he fired Steele during a hearing Tuesday for three offenses. He said Steele faced 24 allegations, and that internal affairs officers sustained 11 of the allegations.

Craig said Garrison's termination hearing is scheduled for next week. The chief did not indicate whether he plans to fire Garrison.

Elected officials and civil rights groups had been pressuring Craig to fire the officers, but the chief insisted he had to follow the union rules, conduct an investigation and hold hearings.

Craig said Wednesday his investigators interviewed several people and the probe uncovered 3 cases of Steele lying to police officials, two policy violations involving the actions on the video itself and other instances of Steele acting inappropriately toward other black citizens he'd encountered in separate incidents.

When Craig learned of the video, he ordered two parallel investigations: The internal probe to determine whether the officers' actions on the video violated department policy; and an "environmental audit," to see if there were problems with racial animosity in the 6th Precinct, where Steele and Garrison were assigned.

Craig said the environmental audit's preliminary findings uncovered racial issues on Steele and Garrison's afternoon shift at the 6th Precinct.

Moore's attorney, Geoffrey Fieger told The Detroit News he plans on suing the city over the incident, although it was unclear when he planned to file the suit.

