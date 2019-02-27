Detroit man arraigned in kidnapping of 5-year-old girl
Detroit — A man was arraigned Wednesday on charges of kidnapping a 5-year-old girl from her backyard in Detroit, prosecutors said.
Fernando San-Miguel, 17, of Detroit was charged with kidnapping before Magistrate Millicent Sherman in 36th District Court. Bond was set at $500,000.
The incident allegedly took place about 3:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of Wheelock, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. That's north of Interstate 75 and east of Springwells.
The 5-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister were in their backyard. When the 11-year-old girl went to retrieve a ball from the front of the yard, San-Miguel allegedly ran past her into the yard, prosecutors said.
The older sister heard a man call to the 5-year-old, pick her up and place her over the back fence into the neighbor's yard. He then jumped over the fence to join her.
The 11-year-old sister yelled at him to let her go and the man placed the 5-year-old back into her yard before fleeing on foot.
His probable-cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 12. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 19 before Judge Michael Wagner in 36th District Court.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.