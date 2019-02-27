Detroit — A man was arraigned Wednesday on charges of kidnapping a 5-year-old girl from her backyard in Detroit, prosecutors said.

Fernando San-Miguel, 17, of Detroit was charged with kidnapping before Magistrate Millicent Sherman in 36th District Court. Bond was set at $500,000.

The incident allegedly took place about 3:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of Wheelock, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. That's north of Interstate 75 and east of Springwells.

The 5-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister were in their backyard. When the 11-year-old girl went to retrieve a ball from the front of the yard, San-Miguel allegedly ran past her into the yard, prosecutors said.

The older sister heard a man call to the 5-year-old, pick her up and place her over the back fence into the neighbor's yard. He then jumped over the fence to join her.

The 11-year-old sister yelled at him to let her go and the man placed the 5-year-old back into her yard before fleeing on foot.

His probable-cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 12. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 19 before Judge Michael Wagner in 36th District Court.

