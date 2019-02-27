Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized after being struck by a bullet Tuesday night on Detroit's east side, police said.

A preliminary investigation found a bullet ricocheted and struck the child, police said. The shooting happened in the 13100 block of Flanders.

Police did not release information about where the weapon was fired from.

Relatives told WDIV-TV (Channel 4) that the girl and five other children were at their grandmother's house. The young girl was wounded in her back, they said.

Police did not have the girl's condition late Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

In January, a 3-year-old was shot on a freeway in Detroit. Christian Miller was shot on northbound Southfield Freeway at about 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 24 and died the next day. He was in his car seat in his godmother's vehicle and on his way to see Sesame Street Live, his family said.

Derrick Durham, 24, of Detroit has been charged in Christian's death.

