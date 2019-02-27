Robert Stephens (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — A 36-year-old Detroit man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 19-year-old man shot in southwest Detroit over the weekend while hanging out with friends.

Robert Stephens faces up to live in prison after being charged in the fatal shooting that took place at 1:45 a.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of Junction. The area is south of West Vernor.

The victim was with his friends when an unknown man shot him in the chest, Officer Dan Donakowksi said.

The victim was privately transported to an area hospital, but later died.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Stephens with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm.

Stephens is due in Detroit's 36th District Court for a probable cause conference on March 12 and a preliminary examination on March 19, both before Judge Cylenthia Miller.

Stephens was discharged from the Michigan Department of Corrections in August 2017 after serving time for the delivery and/or manufacture of marijuana, prison records show.

