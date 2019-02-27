Reward offered for tips in fatal hit-and-run on Detroit's east side
A $2,500 reward is being offered for tips leading to a driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend on the city's east side.
Detroit police said Reginald Edwards, 34, was walking in the road in the 18000 block of Morang about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a red car speeding southbound on Morang from Seven Mile just north of Saratoga.
Police said the vehicle continued driving southbound.
Edwards was hospitalized and later died from his injuries.
Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the vehicle involved.
DPD is seeking the public's help to identify the driver of an unknown red vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Morang, Saturday night. The Detroit News
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
