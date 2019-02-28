Detroit — Days after telling his family he was attacked by three men, Nathan Holmes was found fatally shot in his home in southwest Detroit.

Holmes, 44, was found dead in his home about 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of 31st Street near Herbert Street, on Dec. 19.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case, Crime Stoppers said in a news release Thursday.

Holmes suffered an attack by three masked men two days before the discovery of his body, family told Crime Stoppers. After the attack, he received emergency care and was released. Holmes notified his brother the following day of the incident.

Holmes worked various jobs and recently began the process of starting his own business in Hydroponics, according to Crime Stoppers. Holmes was a collector of video game machines, Marvel comic movies and loved his 4-year-old bulldog, Oden.

