Buy Photo 253 and 257 Marston Street in Detroit. The property was bought in 2016 by Garlin Gilchrist II from the Detroit Land Bank Authority. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The fire-damaged Detroit apartment building Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist owned has sold.

The eight-unit apartment building at 253 Marston near the New Center area sold for $190,000 to Detroit Renaissance Fund, LLC, said Alyssa Strickland, spokeswoman for the Detroit Land Bank Authority, which had to approve the deal. The sale closed Feb. 21.

It wasn't immediately clear who the new owner is.

“We are excited about the fact that I get to serve the people as lieutenant governor,” Gilchrist said Thursday following his keynote address at the Detroit Policy Conference. “That sale has happened and we were able to close.”

Gilchrist purchased the building from the land bank for $13,500, taking advantage of a 50 percent discount as a city employee in 2016. He will not owe any money to the land bank because he sold it at a loss after spending about $226,000 to try to restore it.

Gilchrist’s office has said he has been focused on his new role as lieutenant governor.

The building became an issue during the fall campaign with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when neighbors complained about the eyesore.

At the time, Gilchrist said he made progress on the renovations, but that it wasn’t in the condition he wanted it to be in. He said he struggled to get loans.

Gilchrist was delinquent in 2017, his first year owing taxes on the property, when he failed to pay his summer and winter bills on time. The delinquency prompted the city of Detroit to send Gilchrist's case to Wayne County for collections, but Gilchrist paid off $935.18 in delinquent taxes and fees on June 5, 2018, according to county records.

He also was late, but not delinquent in paying his 2018 property taxes.

Strickland said the new owner must adhere to the terms of the original purchase agreement, including compliance requirements.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/28/gilchrist-ailing-detroit-apartment-building-sold/3019721002/