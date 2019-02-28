Detroit — Police are asking for the public's help finding and identifying two men suspected of carrying out a homicide and attempted robbery in late January on Detroit's west side.

On Jan. 25 at 11:20 p.m., a 19-year-old male driver and 17-year-old front-seat passenger were approached on foot at a stop sign, police said. They were inside a white, 1999 Mercedes C230, at Ashton and Belton, south of Joy Road and west of the Southfield Freeway, authorities said.

Police say the suspects approached the Mercedes on foot and announced a robbery.

The driver drove away and the suspects fired shots into the car, hitting both men before fleeing.

The driver drove to the 6000 block of Brace, about two miles south of the shooting scene and called police.

Artist renderings of two Detroit homicide suspects (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

While the 19-year-old driver survived, the 17-year-old passenger did not.

Police offered descriptions and sketches of the two suspects.

One is a black male, between his late teens and mid-20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds. He has dark brown eyes, a medium complexion, dark lips, and was clean-shaven. Police say he was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie.

The second is an Hispanic male, between his late teens and mid-20s, 6 feet tall, with a slim build, dark-brown eyes, light complexion and curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red bubble coat and a black hoodie.

Police ask that anyone with information to share call the homicide unit at (313) 596-2260. Tipsters who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800)-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/28/police-seek-tips-after-17-year-old-gunned-down/3014874002/