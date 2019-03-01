Surveillance images show two people wanted in connection with the unarmed robbery of a 20-year-old man reported about 5:15 p.m., Feb. 21, in the 19000 block of Van Dyke. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are seeking tips to find two men wanted in connection with a robbery reported last week on the city’s east side.

A 20-year-old resident was waiting for a bus in the 19000 block of Van Dyke about 5:15 p.m. Feb. 21 when a man wearing a red hat, dark T-shirt with “Hilfiger” written on the front and black jeans approached and took the money in his hand, investigators said in a statement.

The suspect, who did not appear to be armed, fled on foot to the 8000 block of Seven Mile, where he entered an older model beige Chevrolet Tahoe along with a second man wearing a red Chicago Bulls jacket and matching pants, according to the release.

Authorities on Friday released surveillance images of the pair.

Anyone who recognizes them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

