Detroit — A 29-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday outside a White Castle on Detroit's west side.

The victim had returned to his car after leaving the restaurant in the 8800 block of Greenfield about 7 p.m. when he heard two or three gunshots and noticed he had been struck, investigators said in a statement.

The gunfire also shattered the car windows as a one-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl sat inside, according to the release.

The man rushed to a nearby shop for help. Medics transported him to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition late Friday.

The two children were evaluated for possible exposure to shattered glass.

A description of the suspect was not yet available.

Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

