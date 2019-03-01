Detroit shooting leaves man in critical condition
Detroit — Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting on the city's west side that left a man in critical condition, officials said.
The shooting happened at about 8:35 p.m. in the 13000 block of Southfield Road between Interstate 96 and Schoolcraft Road, authorities said.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 27-year-old man was seated in his vehicle when he was shot by an unknown suspect who tried to rob him.
Police said they do not have any other information about the shooting at this time.
