Detroit — A father was shot and his two children were injured by shattered glass in a shooting Friday on the city's west side, police said.

Police said the 29-year-old father was walking out of a restaurant and got into his vehicle when he heard gunshots. He was struck and immediately drove away from where the shots were fired. He went to a nearby shop and called 911, police said.

Medics responded and took the father and his 1-year-old girl and 1-month-old boy to the hospital.

The children were injured by glass fragments during the shooting and both are in stable condition. The father is in temporary serious condition, police say.

Police do not have suspect information. Anyone with information can call the department at (313) 596-2200 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

