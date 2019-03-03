Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police are investigating two shootings, one fatal, on Detroit's west side Sunday morning.

At about 12:35 a.m., on the 19800 block of Asbury Park — south of West Seven Mile, east of the Southfield Freeway — a 28-year-old man was found fatally shot, police said.

The circumstances preceding his death are not immediately known. Police say they are looking for a 35-year-old man who may have been driving a silver 2005 Buick Rendezvous at the time, but offered no detailed description of the suspect.

About an hour later, on the 24000 block of Grand River at Telegraph, a 32-year-old woman was shot as she walked to her vehicle.

The victim said she was approaching her vehicle when she heard gunfire and realized she'd been shot.

After being privately conveyed to the hospital, she was listed in critical condition.

Police say that two men are suspected in the shooting, but offered no detailed description.

