Detroit — A 33-year-old man was killed early Monday in a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 3:05 a.m. on the 10000 block of Chalmers, which is south of East Outer Drive.

Police say the victim and his 27-year-old girlfriend were sitting in a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The victim was in the driver's seat.

A man approached in dark clothing and fired multiple shots into the Monte Carlo, striking the victim, who drove a short distance away from the scene before dying.

No detailed description of the suspect is immediately available.

The victim's girlfriend was not hurt.

