Man, 33, gunned down on east side
Detroit — A 33-year-old man was killed early Monday in a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.
The shooting took place about 3:05 a.m. on the 10000 block of Chalmers, which is south of East Outer Drive.
Police say the victim and his 27-year-old girlfriend were sitting in a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The victim was in the driver's seat.
A man approached in dark clothing and fired multiple shots into the Monte Carlo, striking the victim, who drove a short distance away from the scene before dying.
No detailed description of the suspect is immediately available.
The victim's girlfriend was not hurt.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/04/man-33-gunned-down-east-side/3053785002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.