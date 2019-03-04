Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A boy, believed to be about 4 years old, and a man believed to be about 30, were transported from a house fire on Detroit's east side Monday morning with smoke inhalation, the fire department confirmed.

The fire was reported at 4:06 a.m. on the 3100 block of Lakewood, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. That's south of Mack and west of Chalmers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Fornell said.

Firefighters rescued the boy and the man from the fire and medics transported them to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

