Detroit — A 54-year-old man died after being stabbed Sunday night on Detroit's west side, and the 65-year-old man suspected of stabbing him was arrested, police said.

Police say the two men fought and the stabbing took place about 6:10 p.m. on the 4000 block of Clements, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. That's north of Davison and west of Dexter.

Police recovered the knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.

