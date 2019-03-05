Officials said 8.2 kg of suspected cocaine was seized Feb. 19, 2019, at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario. (Photo: Canada Border Services Agency)

Canada's Border Services Agency said Tuesday it found another 163 pounds of cocaine in a truck in which it seized about 18 pounds of the drug last month at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

Authorities said agents on Feb. 19 seized the suspected drug at the bridge from a commercial truck that was returning to Canada from the United States. The cocaine was divided into six bricks and found in the truck's sleeper cab, they said.

After the discovery, the truck and driver were sent for a secondary examination of the tractor-trailer. Agents continued their search of the truck the next day with a drug-detection dog and found an additional 49 bricks of suspected cocaine, officials said.

They also said the agents arrested the driver, a 44-year-old man from Waterloo, Ontario and turned him and the suspected cocaine over to police.

