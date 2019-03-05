Buy Photo The suspect entered the business in the 14700 block of Mack about noon, "produced a bag and demanded money," said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Police Department. (Photo: The Detroit News)

A man was arrested Tuesday after a robbery attempt and bomb scare at a credit union on Detroit's east side, police said.

The suspect entered the business in the 14700 block of Mack about noon, "produced a bag and demanded money," said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Police Department.

The man then threw a suspicious device behind the counter, she said.

A Detroit police bomb squad determined the item was not a bomb, Kirkwood said.

The FBI also responded to the scene, said Special Agent Mara Schneider, media coordinator for the agency's Detroit office.

The man, who has not been named, was taken into custody. Other details were not released Tuesday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/03/05/attempted-robbery-bomb-scare-detroit-credit-union/3075588002/