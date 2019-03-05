A Detroit police car and another car sit in front of an Alter Collision sign after a crash on Detroit's east side Tuesday morning. (Photo: Alex Haggerty, Special to The Detroit News)

Detroit — A Detroit police officer was injured Tuesday morning in a car crash on the city's east side, officials said.

Police did not have many details and said only the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the area of Alter Road and Charlevoix Street and the officer was taken to a hospital to be treated.

